1. "Farce of Nature" finishes its run at Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre this weekend. The comedy features the owners of an Ozark fishing lodge struggling to make ends meet while hosting some curious characters.
Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Dinner is served an hour before showtime. Tickets: $29, $26 for seniors, $24 for students, $21 for teens and $12 for children. Details: 417-358-9665.
2. If you haven't seen the vendors and their wares at the Joplin Empire Market, this is a good weekend to do so. No special events during this market session, just things made or grown by local producers. You'll find seasonal vegetables, homemade bread, pasture-raised meat, locally roasted coffee and so much more. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 931 E. Fourth St. in Joplin.
3. Saturday is a good day for stories at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. Kavan Stull and Nanda Nunnelly will bring history to life with their performances. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the monument in Diamond. Details: 417-325-4151.
4. A Carthage group will roll out its latest season of Concerts in the Park with Dr. G and the Tall Man, who will play from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Central Park, located at 714 S. Garrison Ave. The duo known for vocal harmonies and guitar work will sing covers and originals. Details: 417-529-7742.
5. Also our Outdoor Page Pick of the Week: Roaring River State Park in Cassville on Saturday will host its annual Kids Free Fishing Day and a movie under the stars that night. The day will be filled with activities and will feature an area where no adults will be allowed to fish. Free hot dogs, chips and soda will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. At 8:30 p.m., the Barry County Library will show "Journey to the Center of the Earth." The park is located at 12716 Farm Road 2239 south of Cassville. Details: 417-847-2539.
