1. "Driving Miss Daisy," Joplin Little Theatre, 3009 W. First St. Brought to life in 1989's Oscar-winning movie, this play written by Alfred Uhry in 1987 won a Pulitzer Prize for best drama in 1988. The Joplin Little Theatre production is directed by Greg Green and stars Lisa Olliges, Keenan Cortez and Shaun Conroy. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $18, discounts for seniors and children. Details: 417-623-3638.
2. "Of Mice and Men," Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre, 2466 Old Route 66 Blvd., Carthage. Based on John Steinbeck's classic novel and directed by David Kloppenborg, the play stars Tim Lenze and Phillip Butler. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Dinner will be served an hour before showtime. Cost: $29, discounts for seniors and children. Details: 417-358-9665.
3. Neosho ArtCon, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Neosho Junior High School, 14646 Kodiak Road, Neosho. Organized by the Neosho Arts Council, this year's event features voice actor Bryn Apprill, who has been featured in numerous animated productions. Other features include artist Kristofor Harris, artist Scott Drummond, cosplayers, video games and tabletop role-playing games. Tickets: $5. Details: neoshoarts.net.
4. Joplin Empire Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 931 E. Fourth St. The weekly event features fresh produce, fresh-baked bread and pastries, local honey, gourmet food trucks, live music, artisan goods and more from local makers. Details: 417-501-9649, joplinempiremarket.com.
5. "City of Hope: Resurrection City and the 1968 Poor People's Campaign," Post Memorial Art Library, 20th Street and Connecticut Avenue. The exhibit is a Smithsonian-created poster collection that highlights a grassroots, multiracial movement led by Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968. The campaign featured multiracial demonstrators in Washington, D.C., rallying for social reforms and staying in a tent city on the National Mall. The exhibit features newly discovered photographs and an array of memorabilia. It is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Details: 417-623-7953, ext. 1041.
