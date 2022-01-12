• ALBA, Mo. — Toy enthusiasts and racing fans will thrill over a series of races Saturday. Beard Engine Brewing Co. will host Hot Wheels Racing Night at 5 p.m. Saturday in its brewhouse.
The event is exactly what it sounds like: Participants bring their own Hot Wheels toys and race them down a track that the owners have built.
Owners Nate and Tiffany Artinger have wanted to do this event for a while, ever since they saw a similar event at another brewery out of state. They have built a special track that resembles what is used by Cub Scouts in the Pinewood Derby: It's about 15 feet of downhill straightaway that ends in pillows.
"It's for good ol' traditional Hot Wheels. No modifications or anything," Nate Artinger said. "Just grab the one you think will outrun mine."
Even though Beard Engine is a brewery, Artinger said this will be a family-friendly event.
• A new exhibit starts Saturday at the Post Art Library. "City of Hope: Resurrection City and the 1968 Poor People's Campaign" is a Smithsonian-created poster exhibition that highlights a grassroots, multiracial movement led by Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.
The campaign featured multiracial demonstrators in D.C. rallying for social reforms and staying in a tent city on the National Mall. The exhibit features newly discovered photographs and an array of memorabilia. It runs until Feb. 28.
Details: 417-623-7953, ext. 1041.
• Give your green thumbs a head start by crafting a terrarium. A terrarium workshop will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Joplin Greenhouse and The Coffee Shop, located at 2820 E. 32nd St. in Joplin.
Participants will craft their own terrarium, complete with plants and growing mediums. All supplies will be provided. Cost: $50. Details: 417-624-2751.
• Blues artist Nick Schnebelen will perform Friday at the Coda Concert House, located at 2120 E. 24th St. He has experience as a solo artist and with Trampled Under Foot.
Audience size will be limited because of COVID-19. Admission: Donation to benefit the performer.
• Dream Theatre Troupe will finish its run of "Cabaret" this weekend at Studio 124, located at 124 S. Main St. The heralded musical exposes life for bohemian performers as the Nazis rise to power in Germany.
Call first; many of the theater's performances have sold out. Tickets: $20. Details: 417-622-6470.
