1. The Davy Knowles Band will play its blues-heavy style of music at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Coda Concert House, located at 2120 E. 24th St. The band has played several legendary festivals, including Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo, and has opened for Jeff Beck and Buddy Guy. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission: Donation to benefit the performer. Details: info@codaconcerthouse.com.
2. The latest Open Mic Comedy Night will take place at 9 p.m. Sunday inside Blackthorn Pizza & Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Give comedy a try using your own jokes or listen to local comedians ply their trade on stage. Ages 18 and up. Sign-ups begin at 8:30 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. Details: 417-540-9186.
3. The final round of a classical voice competition will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts on the campus of Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas. The 2022 Barbara Rondelli Kansas Statewide Classical Voice Competition will showcase 14 finalists for the final in-person competition. Open to undergraduate singers currently enrolled in Kansas collegiate institutions, it is designed to award a significant prize to one winner in the categories of soprano, mezzo-soprano, tenor and baritone/bass. A three-judge panel will select the winners. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a winners’ concert or reception, though the individual performances throughout the day are open to the public. Details: 620-235-4467.
4. Sugar Ray will play live at 8 p.m. Saturday inside the Peoria Showplace at Buffalo Run Casino & Resort in Miami, Oklahoma. The band has generated several chart-topping hits, including “Fly,” “Someday,” “Falls Part” and “Every Morning.” Ages 21 and over. Admission: Tickets start at $35. Doors open at 7 p.m.
5. Ready to test your knowledge about Mother Nature? Learn about Missouri's wildlife at 1 p.m. Saturday as people of all ages join Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center naturalists for an afternoon involving nature trivia. Teams of families and friends will test their skills for prizes. Best for children 5 and up. The Nature Trivia event is taking place at 201 W. Riviera Road in Joplin. Details: 417-629-3434.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.