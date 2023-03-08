1. Alter Bridge concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Downstream Casino and Resort. This rock band is nearing two decades of performing and recording, and features singer Myles Kennedy with band members from Creed. Show features special guests Mammoth WVH and Pistols at Dawn. Tickets: $45. Details: 918-919-6000.
2. Author Izzy B. visit, 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Joplin Public Library, 20th and Connecticut. The children's author/illustrator will read his new book, "When I Caught You," and talk with attendees about his inspirations and career. Details: 417-623-7953.
3. Understanding Severe Weather, 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Creative Learning Alliance, 905 S. Main St. Participants will able to experiment with rain, wind and other weather events. Cost: $5. Details: creativelearningalliance.org.
4. "Silent Sky," 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday, Bud Walton Black Box Theatre, MSSU campus. The university's theater department will present the story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt. Tickets: $15, $10 for students, seniors and veterans. Details: 866-818-6778.
5. Yoga in Nature, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 Riviera Drive. Weather forecasts indicate this session will likely be held indoors. Cost: $10. Details: 417-708-7713.
