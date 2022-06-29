Because it is Independence Day weekend, fireworks displays abound. But you may be looking for entertainment or activities that are a lot less explosive. Here are some rooms with no booms this weekend:
1. July First Friday, 7 p.m., Just a Taste Webb City, 105 S. Main St., Webb City. The Vintage Swing Movement starts each month's Friday with a chance to learn how to swing dance. At 8 p.m., you can show off your newly acquired moves to the music of Jomo Jazz. Tickets: $8, $5 for students. Event limited to the first 100 people who register. Details: vsmjoplin@gmail.com.
2. Hymn Festival, 3 p.m. Sunday, First Community Church, 2007 E. 15th St. The Joplin Area Organists Association has a program that features 10 musicians performing some beloved hymns. The program will feature some patriotic favorites and chances to sing along. Gary Jordan will present an educational exploration called "A Tour Through the Organ." Details: 417-825-7259.
3. "African American Trailblazers," 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, George Washington Carver National Monument, Diamond. One of several rotating, repeating programs offered at the monument, this one features prominent Black Americans who led or developed major advances for society. Details: 417-325-4151.
4. USA Trivia Night, 7 p.m. Saturday, Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St., Neosho. Put your knowledge of our country to the test, in this challenge including political figures, historical events and geography. While you are there, enjoy a McDonald County-made brew. Details: 417-454-9498.
5. Open Mic Comedy Night, 9 p.m. Sunday, Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. If you need a laugh, this event can help. If you have a few of your own jokes, this event can also help. Registration opens at 8:30 p.m. Customers 18 and older allowed until 10 p.m.; after that you must be 21 or older. Details: 417-623-2485.
