1. Pianist and Joplin native Glenda Austin will perform a selection of holiday classics at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. The performance is part of Connect2Culture's Cornell Series. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at connect2culture.org, by calling 417-501-5550 or in person at the complex from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.
2. Want even more piano performances to fill your weekend? Students will perform a musical showcase during the Joplin Area Piano Teachers' Association recital from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, also at the Cornell Complex. Admission is free and open to the public.
3. The Wildcat Glades Friends Group will host another preschool program, geared toward children ages 3-7, from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at its education cottage in Wildcat Park. Participants will read "Winter Nap," by Jan Brett, and talk about hibernation as a way animals survive the winter. There also will be a song and a craft. Register at bit.ly/SnowyNap.
4. The holiday classic "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" will be screened throughout the weekend at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway. Tickets are $3. See the full schedule of movies, including a variety of holiday films, at bookhousejoplin.com.
5. The Joplin History & Mineral Museum, 504 S. Schifferdecker Ave., will host its holiday open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy cookies and cider, participate in a children's craft and view the entries submitted for the museum's gingerbread house contest. Admission is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.