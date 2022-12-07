Piano

Glenda Austin on Tuesday practices on the new Steinway piano in the Beshore Performance Hall at the Cornell Complex in Joplin. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

1. Pianist and Joplin native Glenda Austin will perform a selection of holiday classics at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. The performance is part of Connect2Culture's Cornell Series. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at connect2culture.org, by calling 417-501-5550 or in person at the complex from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

2. Want even more piano performances to fill your weekend? Students will perform a musical showcase during the Joplin Area Piano Teachers' Association recital from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, also at the Cornell Complex. Admission is free and open to the public.

3. The Wildcat Glades Friends Group will host another preschool program, geared toward children ages 3-7, from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at its education cottage in Wildcat Park. Participants will read "Winter Nap," by Jan Brett, and talk about hibernation as a way animals survive the winter. There also will be a song and a craft. Register at bit.ly/SnowyNap.

4. The holiday classic "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" will be screened throughout the weekend at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway. Tickets are $3. See the full schedule of movies, including a variety of holiday films, at bookhousejoplin.com.

5. The Joplin History & Mineral Museum, 504 S. Schifferdecker Ave., will host its holiday open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy cookies and cider, participate in a children's craft and view the entries submitted for the museum's gingerbread house contest. Admission is free and open to the public.

