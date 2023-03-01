Dance Monkey Dance, 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Of all the nightlife musicians playing Saturday, Doug Dicharry is one of the most talented and versatile. His stomp stage is a visual curiosity, but once he gets playing, you'll get lost in the sound of a full one-man band. Details: 417-553-4007.
First Friday Wine Share, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Pennington Station, 518 S. Virginia Ave. This monthly rotating event organized by Downtown Joplin Alliance ssociation features an interesting location this time around. Pennington Station is in the heart of a relatively new gaming district, with virtual golf and a rage room nearby. Bring a bottle to share and enjoy the company. Details: 417-501-9649.
"Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Galena High School, 702 E. Seventh St. in Galena, Kansas. Cherokee County Arts is presenting this stage adaptation that started as a TV musical to spotlight Julie Andrews. A large cast is behind this colorful production. Tickets: $15, $10 for kids. Details: 417-240-9771.
Vintage Swing Movement, 7 p.m. Friday, Just a Taste Webb City, 105 S. Main St. in Webb City. If you feel like dancing the night away, here's a good way to do so. The group will give swing lessons at the start, then at 8 p.m., Jomo Jazz will start playing. Open to the first 100 participants, pre-registration recommended. Admission: $10, $8 in advance. Details: vsmjoplin@gmail.com.
Bison Hike, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Prairie State Park, 128 NW 150th Lane north of Mindenmines. Saturday's weather forecast looks great for going outside, and a 2-mile hike through tallgrass prairie is a great place for it. Registration required. Details: 417-843-6711.
