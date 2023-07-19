1. The JOMO Jammin’ Music Festival continues with its next outdoor concert of the summer beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday on the Leggett & Platt Green at the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. Featured performers are Route 3 and Borderline Bluegrass. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children 12 and younger; optional chair rentals are $5. Buy tickets at connect2culture.org/jomo-jammin, 417-501-5550 or the Connect2Culture box office.
2. The Shoal Creek Water Festival returns to Wildcat Glades from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Take a dip in Shoal Creek with your cardboard boat, cheer your duck on to victory during the duck race, enjoy nature programs with the kids, learn about conservation and water quality at one of many water activity booths, grab a bite to eat at a food truck, and more. Admission is free and open to the public. Details: fb.me/e/DFkFjo1k.
3. Celebrate the end of the summer reading program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St. This all-ages event will include music, games, indoor and outdoor activities, and opportunities for snacks. Admission is free and open to the public. Details: 417-623-2184.
4. The Creative Learning Alliance will host a program for children and teens about uncommon musical instruments from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at its creativity lab, 905 S. Main St. Learn how didgeridoos and tuning forks use different waves to make sound, play with a banana piano, see sound make oobleck dance, play with uncommon instruments and make your own harmonica to play with at home. Registration is required at forms.gle/gBBrzhArDbcg4C7m9. Cost: $5.
5. FilmSpiva will screen the short films that were created by local filmmakers as part of its 48-hour competition beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Langston Hughes-Broadway. Watch all the entries during one of the showings and stay for the awards ceremony. Details: 417-623-0183.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.