1. Joplin’s Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St., will celebrate its fourth birthday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Birthday cake will be served, and baby goats and alpacas from Wellspring Acres will be in attendance. Guests can also shop all three market halls, with vendors offering fresh produce, pastured meat, artisan goods, coffee, wine and ready-to-eat foods.
2. The Parks and Recreation Department in Pittsburg, Kansas, will host a cornhole tournament and other family games on Saturday at the farmers market pavilion, 119 E. 11th St. The market will open at 8 a.m., and the Slider Shack food truck arrives at 10 a.m. Registration opens at noon for the tournament. Participants can register as a team for $20 or individually for $10. Tournament play will begin at 2 p.m. Other games to be offered for families include spike ball and disc golf.
3. The community may celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wildcat Park in Joplin. The free event will feature live entertainment, food trucks, games, demonstrations, giveaways and hands-on activities for children. Register at arborday.org/libertyutilities for a free tree to pick up at the event.
4. Drop by Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, between 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Meet local artists, learn about how their heritage informs their art and participate in family-friendly activities. Admission is free.
5. The National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City will present “Proud and True,” a concert of song and visual imagery, at 1 p.m. Sunday. The concert seeks to bring a modern understanding of the effects of WWI on artists, soldiers and the men and women who were coming of age in a time of turmoil. Works include those composed by fallen soldiers and artists. Admission is free with an RSVP at theworldwar.org. Visual imagery will be appropriate for all ages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.