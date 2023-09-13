1. The Freedom of Flight Museum and Aerospace Science & Technology Center will host its final showing this weekend of a P&W 1:6 scale aircraft engine completely hand-built over three years by a local artisan. The showing will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday inside the general aviation terminal at the Joplin Regional Airport, 5501 Dennis Weaver Drive. Admission is $2 cash. Details: 417-717-0025, 785-760-6247.
2. The annual Monarch Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 Riviera Drive in Joplin. Stop by any time to see monarch caterpillars and butterflies, play games, complete crafts and participate in citizen science as staff catch and tag butterflies. Admission is free and open to the public; all ages are welcome. Details: 417-629-3434.
3. The Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St., will host a Lego Build-A-Thon for children ages 4-12 from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free and open to the public. Details: 417-623-2184.
4. George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will host an art walk at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Meet with a park ranger near the visitors center and explore the commemorative artwork along the trail. Admission is free and open to the public. Details: 417-325-4151.
5. “Darlin’ Girl from Clare: A Celtic Concert” will be performed by Eimear Arkins at 11 a.m. Friday in Corley Auditorium at Missouri Southern State University. Arkins is known for her fiddling, singing in Irish and English, dancing, storytelling and lilting. Irish harpist Eileen Gannon and Nicolas Brown on the tin whistle will help provide traditional Irish folk music. The event is offered as part of Missouri Southern’s themed semester, which focuses on Ireland. Admission is free and open to the public. Details: 417-625-9736.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.