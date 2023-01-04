1. Joplin Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St., will host an open house of its new community kitchen from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. The event coincides with the First Friday Wine Share, a networking event for individuals 21 and older. Light snacks will be available. Admission is free and open to the public.
2. The Kids Christmas Bird Count will run from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 Riviera Drive. Experienced birders from the Ozark Gateway Audubon Society chapter and Shoal Creek staff will lead mentored birding experiences for children and teens. After exploring the trails, participants will discuss what birds were seen and enjoy a provided lunch. Bring binoculars, if possible, and dress for the weather. Registration is required at mdc.mo.gov; admission is free and open to the public.
3. "Seeds of Success" will be screened at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. This 28-minute, locally produced program by Ozarks Public Television is a documentary tribute to the life of Carver as an acclaimed agricultural scientist, educator and humanitarian. Admission is free and open to the public.
4. Jane McCaulley will lead a class on making glass cactus planters from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Spiva Center for the Arts, inside the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. The class is appropriate for individuals 8 and older. Registration is required at spivaarts.org/classes. The cost is $35.
5. Dust off your best chess moves this weekend because Tuesday Knight Chess returns next week in the teen department at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St. This event, starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, is designed for players in the sixth through 12th grades who know the basics of the game. No registration needed.
