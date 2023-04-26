1. Guns and Hoses 2023, 7 p.m. Saturday, Joplin High School. This annual basketball game between the city’s police and fire departments will raise money for Bright Futures Joplin. Details: 417-625-5230.
2. Southern Showcase Onstage, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Bud Walton Black Box Theatre, Missouri Southern State University campus. This concert features variety of musical performances of music of the ‘60s and ‘70s, including the university’s chamber singers, concert chorale and soloists. Tickets: $15, $10 for seniors, military and students. Details: 866-818-6778.
3. Outdoor Cooking Field Day Cookout, 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday, Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera. A six-part virtual series culminates in this day of demonstrations. Registration required. Details: 417-629-3434.
4. Joplin Empire Market’s Fifth Birthday Bash, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 931 E. Fourth. The market usually includes fresh produce, fresh-baked bread and pastries, local honey, gourmet food trucks, live music and artisan goods. On Saturday, it will celebrate five years of featuring all of those. Details: 417-501-9649, joplinempiremarket.com.
5. Feast and Fight at Palace Pizza, 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Palace Pizza, 1208 S. Main St. If you are looking for a fight and have a level 8 fifth-edition Dungeon & Dragons character ready to go, get ready to roll. NYKT Gaming will host the one-shot adventure. Cost: $30, $15 for members. Details: info@nyktgaming.com.
