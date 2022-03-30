1. Handel's "Messiah" will be performed by the Southern Symphonic Orchestra, directed by David Sharlow, and the Southern Symphony Orchestra, directed by Canes Nicolas, at 3 p.m. Sunday at Central Christian Center, 410 S. Virginia Ave. Glenda Austin will serve as accompanist-harpsichordist. Peter Frost, organist and choir master at Grace Episcopal Church in Carthage, will be featured on organ. The performers will be joined by the Joplin-Area Community Singers as well as four guest soloists. Admission is free and open to the public.
2. "Sights and Sounds," a benefit for Solace House of the Ozarks, will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Joplin First United Methodist Church, 501 W. Fourth St. Enjoy live music from area musicians and an art collection by Tal Crim, which features rare 15th- and 16th-century pieces. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students and can be purchased at the door.
3. Looking to improve your landscaping? Head to the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way in southeast Springfield, for a native plant sale and gardening demonstrations that will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. You can buy native plants from several Missouri businesses, speak with community conservation groups and watch short native gardening demonstrations by staff. Admission is free and open to the public.
4. Area women are invited to "Kingdom People," an Ozark Christian College event running Friday and Saturday. It will feature biblical teaching, corporate worship, personal application time and several electives. Beth DeFazio will be the speaker, and KaLisa Veer will be the worship leader. Go to occ.edu/events for a full schedule and ticket information.
5. Spend this weekend getting to know your local candidates and ballot issues before Tuesday's election. For Joplin voters, you can find individual podcasts with all city council and school board candidates at joplinglobe.com/candidatecasts.
