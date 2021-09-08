1. Looking for something for the whole family? The Wildcat Glades Friends Group will host a free Dutch oven cooking class at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at its pavilion near Shoal Creek. Learn about campfire safety and the basics of using a Dutch oven. Bring your appetites because you'll also be taste testing a few recipes. To register, leave a message at 417-708-7713 or email lauren@wildcatglades.org.
2. For more fun for your tastebuds, check out the kids' candy clinic, scheduled Saturday at Spencers' Sweet Call at the Minerva, 12 S. Main St. in Webb City. Children will make their own chocolate bark and get a behind-the-scenes tour of the candy store. Sessions are available at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Cost is $8.50 per child. Reservations are required. Details: 417-717-5183.
3. The 29th annual Gem City Days will take place Friday and Saturday in Diamond. Head on out and you'll find food trucks, a parade, a baby contest, the all-school reunion, a hot dog eating contest, kids' games, a silent auction, car show and more.
4. Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. Third St., will host an origami art class with instructor Caleb Witte at 1 p.m. Saturday. It's $15 per person and is open to individuals 10 and older. Learn basic origami folds and create your own pieces to take home. All supplies are provided; masks are required. Details: 417-623-0183.
5. At least one 9/11 remembrance event will get started ahead of the weekend, which marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The Southeast Kansas Symphony will perform a free 9/11 concert at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Linda & Lee Scott Performance Hall in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, 1711 S. Homer in Pittsburg, Kansas.
The Pittsburg State University ROTC will present and retire the colors, while the Pittsburg Fire Department will perform a bell ringing. The concert will be recorded with a live audience and will be streamed on Saturday on pittstate.tv and the Bicknell Center Facebook page for those who are unable to attend in person.
