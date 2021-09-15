1. Missouri's bicentennial celebrations continue this weekend with Saturday festivities in Jefferson City.
The bicentennial parade will begin at 10 a.m. Entries include the Budweiser Clydesdales; marching bands from University of Missouri-Columbia, Lincoln University and Missouri State University; the Fort Leonard Wood 339th Army Band; and representatives from the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. After the parade, Gov. Mike Parson will host an ice cream social event outside the governor's mansion with 1,000 free scoops of ice cream courtesy of the Ice Cream Factory.
Additionally, the Missouri Capitol will feature various community engagement items and Missouri professional sports championship trophies, including Kansas City Chiefs and St. Louis Rams Super Bowl trophies, and Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals World Series trophies, which will be available for viewing and photos from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
2. The 2021 Summerland Tour will make a stop in Joplin on Friday for a show at the ETG Sports and Event Center, 1107 N. Prosperity Ave. The lineup is rock band Everclear with Living Colour, Hoobastank and Wheatus. Ticket information is available at summerlandtour.net.
3. The seventh annual Joplin Arts Fest will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St. The festival promotes the local arts and cultural community in Joplin and its surrounding area. This two-day, juried event includes fine artist booths, live performances by local artists, food and more. Admission is free and open to the public.
4. Athletics fans should be sure not to miss the Southern Stampede, the annual cross-country event taking place Saturday at the Tom Rutledge course on the Missouri Southern State University campus. There are no capacity limits, but social distancing and masks are encouraged for those who are unvaccinated.
5. Can't make it to anything this weekend? Then check out the poetry reading and open mic night from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave. Open mic signup begins at 6 p.m. Featured readers begin at 6:15 p.m. Open mic readings follow at 7 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.
