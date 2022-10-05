1. Get to work on your pumpkin decorating skills. The Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St., will hold an all-ages, artificial pumpkin decorating contest now through Oct. 17. For a special spin, all pumpkins must be literary-themed. Voting will take place Oct. 18-27, with the winners announced Oct. 28. Check in at the children's desk for more details.
2. The Joplin Writers' Faire will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St. Meet more than 20 local and regional writers, win door prizes and get your books signed by the authors. For a full list of featured authors, go to fb.me/e/2mvFCuzK5. Admission is free and open to the public.
3. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. Enjoy traditional folk dances from Ballet Folklorico Herencia de Mexico, mariachi music from Mariachi Amistad de Arkansas, crafts that interpret Latin American history and more. Admission is free and open to the public.
4. The Ozark Festival Orchestra, a community orchestra of musicians from Southwest Missouri, will launch its 43rd season with "Songs of the Stage: Favorites from Opera and Broadway" at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Monett High School performing arts center, 1 David Sippy Drive. Experience classics from Bizet's "Carmen," Puccini's "Tosca," Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera" and other Broadway favorites such as "My Fair Lady" and "The Sound of Music." Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens. Children 17 and younger are admitted for free.
5. The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will hold a women's hike from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fellows Lake Trail north of Springfield. The 5-mile hike is for girls and women 14 and older; girls ages 14-17 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants should dress for the weather, wear comfortable hiking shoes and bring a water bottle. Meet at the Fellows Lake Trailhead East; call 417-888-4237 or email Jordanya.Raos@mdc.mo.gov for directions. Participation is free for the public; registration is required at mdc.mo.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.