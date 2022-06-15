1. The Heartland Concert Band will put on a free concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Central Park, 714 S. Garrison Ave. in Carthage, as part of the Carthage Council on the Arts' Concerts in the Park series. The community band will perform a variety of patriotic selections. Admission is free and open to the public; attendees should bring their lawn chairs.
2. The second Miami NEOK Pride event will take place Saturday at Riverview Park in Miami, Oklahoma. The grand marshal and host for the day will be the reigning Miss Gay Oklahoma America. There also will be drag performers and a drag pageant, a performance by Sugar Pill, a solidarity march, food vendors, water slides, an obstacle course and bounce houses.
3. Children and their families may visit a special petting zoo from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Lincoln Park in Pittsburg, Kansas. Sponsored by the Pittsburg Public Library, the free petting zoo is part of the "Oceans of Possibilities" summer reading program.
4. For another free summer reading program event for kids, check out Marko Polo at 2 p.m. Friday at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St. His live musical show will feature songs from his new solo album, "Mammal Music," which was made with Grammy Award-winning children's music producer Dean Jones. The 10-song album is full of "animal movements, thoughtful musings, meaningful stories and general silliness," library officials say.
5. Any anime fans? The Arkansas Anime Festival will run Friday through Sunday at the Four Points by Sheraton, 211 SE Walton Blvd. in Bentonville, Arkansas. The convention will celebrate anime, manga, cosplay, gaming, geekery and more. Tickets available at arkansasanimefestival.com.
