1. Cat Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Newton County Fairgrounds, 700 Field Ave. in Neosho. Dogs might have their days, but this show is all about the kittens. More than 120 animals representing 35 breeds will be featured. It is organized by Show Me Cat Fanciers, Show Me Cat Club and CFA Midwest Cat Shows. Admission: $10, $7 for seniors and children, $25 for a family of four. Details: showmecatfanciers@gmail.com.
2. Dance Monkey Dance and Patti Steel, 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Chaos Brewing Co., 112 S. Main St. Two musicians known for bringing plenty of instruments to their gigs will share a stage Nashville rounds-style. Details: 417-553-4007.
3. First Friday swing lessons, 7 to 10 p.m., Just a Taste Webb City, 105 S. Main. Vintage Swing Movement Joplin leads a lesson before NWA Jazz and More performs at 8 p.m., giving participants a chance to show what they learned. Admission: $10, $8 in advance. Details: vsmjoplin@gmail.com.
4. Joanna Connor, 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Coda Concert House in Joplin. The blues singer and guitarist stops in Joplin for an intimate concert. Admission: $35, reservations required. Address provided upon completion of reservations. Details: info@codaconcerthouse.com.
5. Local Critters with Missouri Department of Conservation, 1 to 2 p.m., Creative Learning Alliance, 905 S. Main St. Kids will get the chance to meet and maybe interact with some of the area’s local creatures. Cost: $5. Details: 417-825-2710.
