1. The Peace Church Cemetery Association will host walking tours of the site at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. Each tour, which will last about an hour, includes the history of Peace Church and the cemetery, and discussion of the burial sites of veterans from the Civil War and other conflicts through the Korean War. The cost is a recommended $12 donation to go toward cemetery maintenance. After the morning tour, at around 11:30 a.m., volunteers will honor Littleton J. Perry, a Union soldier in the Civil War, with a new headstone, a 21-gun salute, flag presentation and the playing of taps.
2. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way in Bentonville, Arkansas, will host a multisensory event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Experience the museum through activities that focus on access and inclusion, including touchable maps, unique fabric textures and sounds. Admission is free and open to the public.
3. Experience living history through "Day in the Life: The Eastern Front," scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the National World War I Museum and Memorial, 2 Memorial Drive in Kansas City. The Living History Volunteer Corps will focus on the soldiers and civilians of various nationalities who served in WWI or were affected by the fighting on the eastern front. Visitors can view and ask questions about certain WWI objects. Admission is free and open to the public. Details: 816-888-8100.
4. The annual Testicle Festival takes place Friday through Sunday at the Benton County Fairgrounds, 7640 N.W. Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville, Arkansas. Enjoy bull testicles, food trucks, beer and live music. Admission is $19 for a weekend pass; camping is extra. The festival is for adults 21 and older. Details: testyfest.us.
5. The Missouri State Button Society will host its fall workshop and sale from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Relics Antique Mall, 2015 W. Battlefield Road in Springfield. Join other collectors around the state for presentations about button collecting. In the afternoon, visitors can shop for antique, vintage and collectible sewing buttons. Admission is free and open to the public.
