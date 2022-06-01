1. Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. Third St., hosts its 13th annual 48-Hour Film Competition this weekend. Teams should meet in the Main Gallery at 6 p.m. Friday to receive this year’s criteria for films. Entries must be submitted by 6 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $25 per team. Films will be screened the following weekend at Bookhouse Cinema.
2. Celebrate National Trails Day on Saturday at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. Join a park ranger and members of the Dogwood Trailblazers Walking Club at 8 a.m. to hike the 3-mile boundary trail, with a 1.5-mile option available. Ranger-led tours of the 3/4-mile Carver Trail are slated for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. At 11 a.m., join a park ranger to learn about trail etiquette, hiking safety and the “leave no trace” philosophy. Admission is free and open to the public.
3. Head to the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St., and get registered for the summer reading program. This all-ages program gives everyone access to a free summer library card. Free trolley passes and pool passes also are available to participants.
4. The O’Reilly Outlaw Nationals Monster Truck Show comes to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, 3001 N. Grant Ave. in Springfield, on Friday and Saturday. Gates open at 6 p.m. each day; come early to meet the drivers and take photos of your favorite trucks. The shows start at 7:30 p.m. daily and run for about two hours. Tickets are $15-$35 and are available online at www.stubwire.com/t/5kygua538e or at local O’Reilly Auto Parts stores.
5. Several events are scheduled on Saturday in Pittsburg, Kansas, as part of the Jefferson Highway Association’s national conference. The “Parade of Cars” at 11 a.m. will feature vintage cars from many decades. The parade will start at Meadowbrook Mall and travel down the historic route of the Jefferson Highway through Pittsburg. Many of the vintage cars will arrive at 1 p.m. at the Crawford County Museum, 651 S. Highway 69. A special presentation on the history and future of the Jefferson Highway will be presented by Roger Bell at 2 p.m. There will also be informational displays, a special vintage automobile photo booth and merchandise vendors at the museum from 1 to 4 p.m.
