1. BritBeat will perform a tribute to the Beatles at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. Depicting the styles and sounds of the Beatles from their inception to their breakup, the show recreates the Fab Four through costuming, musicianship, vocals and an immersive backdrop. Tickets: $30-$35, connect2culture.org.
2. George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will host a Juneteenth celebration beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday. Join a park ranger for an informative program about one of America's most historic celebrations of the end of slavery. Admission is free and open to the public. Details: 417-325-4151.
3. Individuals 13 and older may participate in "You & Yoga" with Sandi Krumsick from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Spiva Center for the Arts inside the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. Relax your body, mind and spirit as you move into the weekend feeling relaxed and rejuvenated. Bring a mat if you have one and wear comfortable clothing. The cost is $15; register at spivaarts.org/classes. Details: 417-623-0183.
4. The next Preschool Nature Connections program from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wildcat Glades, 301 Riviera Drive in Joplin, will focus on turtles. Children ages 3-7 may take part in reading "Turtle's Day Out," sing a song and do a craft. They also will learn about turtles in Missouri and will have the opportunity to see a live turtle up close. Admission is free and open to the public; register by visiting bit.ly/NatureYogaKids or emailing maddie@wildcatglades.org. Details: 417-708-7713.
5. Prairie State Park invites you to learn more about lizards, snakes, turtles, frogs, toads and salamanders at Hug a Herp Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Park representatives will help dispel myths and rumors about reptiles and amphibians, while letting visitors see them up close and touch them if they’re so inclined. Not brave enough to touch one? Then you can make an amphibian or reptile craft to take home instead. Details: 417-843-6711.
