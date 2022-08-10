1. Join Prairie State Park team members on an evening stroll from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday. Meet at the Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center; dress for the weather and bring water, snacks and insect repellent. Enjoy the sights, smells and sounds as you stroll through the prairie, taking in the evening and watching as the flora and fauna prepare for the upcoming darkness. After the stroll, stay to watch the Perseid meteor shower.
2. The 10th annual Birthplace of Route 66 Festival is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday in downtown Springfield. Events will include a car and truck show, free concerts, a parade, and a poker run. Find a full schedule of events at route66festivalsgf.com.
3. The Blue Moon 10K and 5K races will take place Saturday night on Joplin's Frisco Greenway Trail. They are the third of three races in the 10th annual Nighttime Glow Summer Race Series. Participants can enjoy a professional DJ, glow bracelets, age category awards and ice cream. Entry fees are $12-$45. Details and registration: runsignup.com.
4. CARM, the solo project of instrumentalist, producer and arranger CJ Camerieri, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at the Momentary Green in Bentonville, Arkansas. The music of CARM features the trumpet and French horn in roles typically reserved for drums, guitars and voices. Admission is free and open to the public.
5. The seventh annual Joplin Area Arts & Cultural Preview will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St. The event gives arts and cultural organizations the chance to tell their story and share what they have planned for the year ahead. Organizations wishing to present should have already registered by now, but admission for the audience is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.