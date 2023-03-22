1. “The Gods of Comedy,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre, 2466 Old Route 66 Blvd. in Carthage. “The Gods of Comedy” pairs a couple of literary professors with Dionysus and the muse Thalia. This is the last weekend for Stone's Throw run of this Ken Ludwig comedy. Dinner is served an hour before showtime. Tickets are $30; discounts are available. Details: 417-358-9665.
2. Fun Fishy Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 301 Riviera Drive. Organized by the Missouri Department of Conservation, this event offers fishing-related instruction and activities for kids. Registration is required. Details: 417-708-7713.
3. Joplin Book Swap, 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave. Organized by Joplin Public Library, this event encourages people to find a new favorite book by bringing an old book to trade. Details: 417-623-7953.
4. “The Many Disguises of Robin Hood,” 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Elsie Plaster Community Center, Crowder campus in Neosho. This production by the Crowder theater department uses a familiar friendly bandit to entertain children. Tickets: $5, $2 for children. Details: 417-455-5678.
5. Colt Ball: Priming Musical Gears for Listening Ears," 3 p.m. Sunday, Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. in Alba. Hailing from the St. Louis area, Ball is a looping artist ready to take on a variety of musical genres as a one-man band, with both originals and covers. The folks at Beard Engine say he built a drum module from an old Casio keyboard. Details: 417-483-0709.
