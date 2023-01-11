Proof

Cast members (from left) Elijah Brown, Shawn Wake and Chelsea Bennett rehearse for the Joplin Little Theatre production of “Proof.” The play, directed by Lisa Olliges Green, holds an underlying story of how mental illness can affect a family. GLOBE | LAURIE SISK

1. The play "Proof" will be performed Friday through Sunday at Joplin Little Theatre, 3009 W. First St. "Proof" tells the story of a family in which the father struggles with mental illness, and a daughter wonders whether she is following in her father's footsteps. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m.  Sunday. Tickets: $18; $15 for students. Details: 417-623-3638.

2. The opening reception for "The Thread that Connects" will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Spiva Center for the Arts, 212 W. Seventh St. This exhibit by Holly Wilson features multimedia figures that convey compelling stories. Cost: $10, free for Spiva members. Details: 417-623-0183.

3. Yoga in Nature is set for 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Wildcat Glades Friends Group Education Cottage, 301 Riviera Drive. Saturday's forecast looks good. This class incorporates elements of nature. A special session for kids 4 to 12 years old will be held at 10:30 a.m. Cost: $10. Details: 417-708-7713.

4. A basic auto maintenance class is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Higher Power Garage, 711 N. Schifferdecker Ave. Basic tasks from checking oil to changing tires are covered. The class is free, but advance registration is required. Details: 417-208-5829. 

5. Board Game Night will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 Langston Hughes-Broadway. Joplin Board Games organizes this game night. Play something the group has, or bring a board game of your own. Details: joplinboardgames@gmail.com.

