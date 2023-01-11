1. The play "Proof" will be performed Friday through Sunday at Joplin Little Theatre, 3009 W. First St. "Proof" tells the story of a family in which the father struggles with mental illness, and a daughter wonders whether she is following in her father's footsteps. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $18; $15 for students. Details: 417-623-3638.
2. The opening reception for "The Thread that Connects" will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Spiva Center for the Arts, 212 W. Seventh St. This exhibit by Holly Wilson features multimedia figures that convey compelling stories. Cost: $10, free for Spiva members. Details: 417-623-0183.
3. Yoga in Nature is set for 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Wildcat Glades Friends Group Education Cottage, 301 Riviera Drive. Saturday's forecast looks good. This class incorporates elements of nature. A special session for kids 4 to 12 years old will be held at 10:30 a.m. Cost: $10. Details: 417-708-7713.
4. A basic auto maintenance class is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Higher Power Garage, 711 N. Schifferdecker Ave. Basic tasks from checking oil to changing tires are covered. The class is free, but advance registration is required. Details: 417-208-5829.
5. Board Game Night will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 Langston Hughes-Broadway. Joplin Board Games organizes this game night. Play something the group has, or bring a board game of your own. Details: joplinboardgames@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.