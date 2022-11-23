1. Kick off your weekend with Friendsgiving, hosted by a variety of community groups from noon to 6 p.m. Friday at Unity of Joplin, Jackson Avenue and A Street. This family-friendly, come-and-go event will feature a full Thanksgiving meal, music, raffle and children's activities. Admission is free and open to the public. Parking, with shuttles, is available at North Middle School, 102 N. Gray Ave.
2. Join fellow train enthusiasts at the Model Train Show and Swap Meet, to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Joplin History & Mineral Museum, 504 S. Schifferdecker Ave. Admission is $5 for adults; children 12 and younger are admitted for free. All proceeds benefit the museum.
3. The Creative Learning Alliance will host Food Science Lab for children from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at its Creativity Lab, 905 S. Main St. in Joplin. Children can play with food and learn about the kinds of science used in cooking. Activities will include making butter and discovering different areas of taste buds. The cost is $5 per child. Details: neely@creativelearningalliance.org.
4. George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will host screenings of "The Tuskegee Airmen" at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The documentary explores the story of the Tuskegee Airmen, a select group of Black Americans with dreams of becoming the first Black fighter pilots in the country. Admission is free and open to the public. Details: 417-325-4151.
5. This is the final weekend to view the JPL Young Artists Club show at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St. The club created artwork inspired by Keith Haring, an artist who deeply valued humanity and worked to make meaningful art accessible to all. The display will close Nov. 30. Admission is free and open to the public. Details: 417-623-7953, ext. 1041.
