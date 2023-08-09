1. Join the Missouri Department of Conservation for family fishing fun from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Walter Woods Conservation Area, 7129 Dutch Elm Drive south of Joplin. Learn about basic gear and how to use it as well as fish identification, strategies, rules and regulations. Bring your own poles, or borrow some from conservation officials; bait will be provided. A valid fishing permit is required. Admission is free and open to the public; register at mdc.mo.gov. Details: 417-629-3434.
2. The Wildcat Glades Nature Group will host “Animals in Disasters: Awareness and Preparedness” from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at its education cottage, 301 Riviera Drive. The course, for individuals 13 and older, is designed to increase awareness and preparedness among owners and care providers of pets, livestock and service animals. Learn how typical hazards affect animals and what can be done by owners to reduce the impact of disasters. Admission is free and open to the public. Register at https://bit.ly/AnimalsInDisastersAwareness2023. Details: 417-708-7713.
3. Make glass sunflowers with Jane McCaulley in this class from Spiva Center for the Arts, located inside the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex at 212 W. Seventh St. The class will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The cost is $35. Details: 417-623-0183.
4. History comes to life this weekend at the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City. The Living History Volunteer Corps will be in the auditorium lobby from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday to share stories of the Great War era, focusing specifically on how medicine was used and changed in response to new diseases and injuries. Attendees will have the opportunity to closely view and ask questions about WWI objects. Admission to the event is free and open to the public; admission to the museum is $10-$18. Details: 816-888-8100.
5. George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will screen “Becoming Frederick Douglass” at 1 p.m. Sunday. The PBS film tells the inspiring story of a man born into slavery who became a prominent statesman and influential voice for democracy in American history. Admission is free and open to the public. Details: 417-325-4151.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.