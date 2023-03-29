1. Chicken Wing Cook-Off, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Joplin Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St. Presented by the East Town Dreams District, this special event for wing lovers will benefit Hope Park. The deadline for entering your recipe has passed, but you can sample to your heart's content during the contest. Admission: $10. Details: easttowndreamsdistrict.org.
2. I-44 Auto Auction, 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, Buffalo Run Casino's Peoria Showplace in Miami, Oklahoma. Whether you are ready to buy, sell or simply ogle, this auto auction will feature an abundance of specialty cars. Details: 918-540-2886.
3. Missouri High School Rodeo Association spring rodeo, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday, Lucky J Steakhouse and Arena, 11664 E. Fir Road in Carthage. This rodeo features junior high and high school students competing. Saturday's event includes a cowboy prom for high school students. Admission: $10. Details: 573-578-6490.
4. Women's hike on Wildcat Glade trails, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Shoal Creek Conservation and Education Center, 301 Riviera Drive. The Missouri Department of Conservation will lead a 4-mile hike around the center, including some patches of rough terrain. Girls 14 to 17 years old should be accompanied by a female adult. Details: 417-629-3434.
5. Casting a Legacy Art Walk, 1 p.m. Sunday, George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. A ranger will be available to guide a walk-and-talk about commemorative artwork placed along the park's trails. Carver was quite the artist — read Marta Churchwell's column for more details about a future event. Details: 417-325-4151.
