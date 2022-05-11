1. Joplin's Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St., will hold its first Bees & Blossoms event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Attendees can learn about native "bee hotels" and take one home, while supplies last. Tree seedlings, including redbuds and Kentucky coffee trees, will be given out courtesy of the Missouri Department of Conservation; these will be first-come, first-served, and free, although donations will be accepted. Wildflower seed bombs will be available, along with instructions to make your own, and kids can pick up a pollinator scavenger hunt sheet.
2. Roaring River State Park in Cassville will host its Kids' Fishing Day from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. One area of the park will be designated for children 15 and younger, who can pick up free trout tags at the hatchery office. Children are encouraged to bring their own equipment. Free hot dogs, chips and soda will be available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Programs on fish cleaning, cooking and other topics will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; if kids attend at least three classes, they will be entered into a prize drawing.
3. For some outdoor fun for the whole family, visit the Wah'Kon-Tah Prairie Conservation Area near El Dorado Springs for Prairie Day, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The free event will feature wagon tours, grazing demonstrations, a guided walk for bee surveys, conservation exhibits, presentations on grassland birds and facts about grassland fire ecology. Experts will lead an 8 a.m. birding hike. Activities also will include target archery and atlatl. The St. Clair County Cattlemen's Association will provide concessions.
4. The 15th annual Spring Rock Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum, 504 S. Schifferdecker Ave. Guests can peruse bead jewelry, learn to identify local minerals, participate in rock swaps, win door prizes and more. The show is presented by the Tri-State Gem & Mineral Society. Admission is free and open to the public.
5. Runners, dust off your shoes ahead of the second annual Fast and the Furriest race to benefit the Joplin Humane Society, to be held Saturday at King Jack Park in Webb City. The 5K race will begin at 8 a.m.; the 1-mile fun run begins at 9:30 a.m. Baby joggers or strollers are welcome, as are well-socialized dogs on leashes. Register online at joplinhumane.org.
