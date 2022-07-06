1. George Washington Carver National Monument near Diamond will host Carver Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The event celebrates the life of the famed scientist, the 79th anniversary of his death and the subsequent establishment of the park on July 14, 1943. Hear from guest speakers, enjoy musical performances and take guided tours of the park. There also will be children's activities, a junior ranger station, exhibitors, educational programs, concessions and more. Admission is free and open to the public.
2. Schifferdecker Aquatic Center will be closed to the public Friday through Sunday for an annual swim meet, so head over to Cunningham Aquatic Center instead. Hours will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $4.50 for children 15 and younger, and $5.50 for adults 16 and older. Children 2 and younger are admitted free with an adult.
3. Take a break from the heat and join a restorative yoga session at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the Lobby Gallery at the Momentary, the contemporary arts space of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas. Reset for the week ahead while immersed in the art of "Esteban Cabeza de Baca: Let Earth Breathe." Admission is $5, or free for members. Register at themomentary.org or by calling 479-657-2335.
4. Get a jump on the weekend by making sure your pets are taken care of. The Joplin Humane Society, 140 E. Emperor Lane, will host its summertime low-cost vaccine clinic from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Services include vaccines and/or testing for rabies, distemper, heartworm, feline immunodeficiency virus and fleas, and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Dogs must be on a leash or in a carrier; cats must be in a carrier. Only cash and credit card payments will be accepted.
5. The Wildcat Glades Friends Group will host its semiannual rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at IBEW, 3316 Main St. Admission is free and open to the public. Proceeds support the group, its educational programs, the park and the park's trails. For information about donating or volunteering, contact Robin Standridge at robin@wildcatglades.org or 417-708-7713.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.