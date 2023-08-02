1. Prairie State Park, which is between Mindenmines and Liberal in Barton County, will host a guided bison saunter starting at 10 a.m. Saturday the park’s Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center. Visitors should be prepared for at least a 2-mile saunter over uneven terrain. Bring water and snacks, and wear sturdy shoes. Registration is required and limited to 25 participants. To register, call 417-843-6711. Prairie State Park’s address is 128 NW 150th Lane, Mindenmines, Missouri.
2. The Stained Glass Theatre, 2101 Annie Baxter Ave., will hold its annual variety show at 7 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy an evening of songs, games, skits, bingo, comedy sketches and more during this family friendly event. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children; buy tickets online at purplepass.com/sgtjvariety.
3. Joplin Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St., will celebrate Pepper Fest 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Try a variety of sauces and salsas, roast peppers with Oakwoods Farm, enjoy margaritas and other tasty drinks from the market cantina, and more. Craft projects for kids of all ages will also be available. Admission is free and open to the public; food and drink will be availa ble for purchase.
4. For adults only: The Downtown Joplin Alliance will host its First Friday WineShare from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Chaos Brewing, 112 S. Main St. Meet new friends or catch up with old ones. Admission is free and open to the public for individuals 21 and older.
5. Dream Theatre Company, 124 S. Main St., will present “Heathers: The Musical,” based on the 1989 film, at 7:30 p.m. daily through Saturday. Heather, Heather and Heather are the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio, but misfit Veronica Sawyer and sexy stranger J.D. plan to put the Heathers in their place. Costumes suitable for the ’80s are encouraged. General admission is $25; reservations are required at showtix4u.com/event-details/75446.
