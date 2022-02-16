1. "South Pacific," winner of 10 Tony Awards, will open at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts in Pittsburg, Kansas. With music composed by Rodgers and Hammerstein, the show is based on James Michener's Pulitzer Prize-winning 1947 book, "Tales of the South Pacific," set during World War II. Tickets are $39 to $72, based on availability. Call the PSU ticket office at 620-235-4536, visit bicknellcenter.com or stop by the ticket office during business hours in Room 137 of the Garfield Weede Building.
2. "And So We Walked: An Artist's Journey Along the Trail of Tears" will be performed by Cherokee Nation citizen DeLanna Studi, also the play's author, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday in Fermentation Hall at the Momentary, the contemporary arts venue of Crystal Bridges of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas. The play follows a Cherokee woman who embarks on a six-week, 900-mile journey with her father along the Trail of Tears, retracing the path her great-great-grandparents took in the 1830s during the forced relocation of 17,000 Cherokee from their homelands. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for members and $15 for students. Reserve a spot by calling 479-657-2335.
3. The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department will host its 22nd annual Daddy-Daughter Date Night in three sessions this weekend: at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and at noon and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, all at the Joplin History & Mineral Museum. The event will include music, dancing, games, dinner and prizes, with all activities geared toward children ages 3-12. The cost is $40 per couple, with $20 per additional child. Register by calling 417-625-4750 or emailing parks@joplinmo.org.
4. Metropolitan Weddings will host a wedding expo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road in Quapaw, Oklahoma. Engaged couples and others thinking about planning a wedding can meet dozens of local caterers, wedding planners, photographers, rental companies, florists, venues and more. Couples who register to attend at metropolitanweddings.com will be entered to win a $500 gift certificate to Loree's Bridal in Pittsburg.
5. The next Nature Explorers class, for children ages 7-12, will focus on trout. This event from the Wildcat Glades Friends Group will encourage children to learn about these fish and their colors, habitat, diet and life cycle, all in preparation for trout season. The class will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the education cottage, 301 Riviera Drive. It is free and open to the public, but registration is required via the group's Facebook page or by email to lauren@wildcatglades.org.
