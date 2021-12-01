This week, we feel like picking only five events puts us on a naughty list. There are so many interesting events for kicking off the holidays, including fundraisers and musicals. Go ahead and give us that coal, Santa — here are our five.
1. "Six Who Were There," Joplin Little Theatre. This intimate Christmas show presented by Joplin Little Theatre tells the birth of Jesus through the eyewitness accounts of six others. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $18. Details: 417-623-3638.
2. Olde World Christmas Market opening Gala, Grace Episcopal Church, 820 Howard St. in Carthage. This shopping event features a variety of curated artists and raises funds for the church's Haiti missions. Open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Admission: $10. Details: 417-358-4631.
3. Opus 76 Quartet concert, Post Art Library. The library's annual holiday tea will be boosted with music from the string quartet, which is presented by Pro Musica Joplin. The quartet will feature two programs: At 10 a.m., they will be joined by Leia Barrett for a musical take on "Goldilocks and the Three Bears." Then at 2 p.m., a program of quartet favorites will be featured. Details: 417-623-7953, ext. 1041.
4. "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical," Ozark Christian College. As if the timeless holiday tale wasn't heartwarming enough, the addition of effervescent music adds charm. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets: $12, $8 for kids. Details: 680-5621.
5. Winter Wonderland Just Desserts, Joplin High School Performing Arts Center. Sweet music and sweet treats are paired in this fundraising event for the school's show choirs. Showtimes: 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $10. Details: 417-625-5230.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.