1. The Langston Hughes Cultural Society and Post Art Library will present “Still Here” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the library, 1901 E. 20th St. Marjol Rush-Collet, executive director and curator of the Langston Hughes Family Museum, will present artifacts from the museum’s collection, including original photographs, personal belongings, household items, crystal glassware, silver utensils and period clothing. Admission is free and open to the public.
2. The annual International Food & Culture Fair will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts at Pittsburg (Kansas) State University. This year’s event will feature food samples from more than 15 countries and cultural performances from more than eight nations. Admission is $1 at the door. Food samples are $1 each while supplies last, cash only.
3. Many of us consider our pets to be part of the family. Make sure they’re taken care of through the Joplin Humane Society’s low-cost vaccine clinic, scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the shelter, 140 E. Emperor Lane. No appointment is necessary; services will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Dogs must be on a leash or in a carrier; cats must be in a carrier. A variety of vaccines and testing services will be available, including for rabies, fleas, canine and feline distemper, and heartworm. Payments will be accepted via cash or credit card.
4. Joplin’s Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St., will host Goats in the Garden from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Master Gardener Eric Osen will bring his posse of baby goats to the market gardens, and the community may come and check them out. The market also will have an array of vendors with products available for purchase.
5. World War I is largely a forgotten war in the U.S., even though more Americans lost their lives in that war than in the Korean and Vietnam conflicts combined. That’s why the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City has launched its “How WWI Changed America” series, filled with free lectures for the public. Coming up next is “Women and Remembrance” at 2 p.m. Sunday. Historian Allison Finkelstein will explain how American women defined service and sacrifice in the WWI era and tried to shift how the U.S. approached commemoration and veterans’ issues. The online lecture, to be presented via Zoom, is free with an RSVP at theworldwar.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.