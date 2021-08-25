Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these five picks from Joplin Globe staff.
1. The Momentary continues its "Live on the Green" concert series with gospel and soul performances by the Racy Brothers and Sean Michel at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Bring your own chairs or blankets to this outdoor stage. Admission is free; masks are required. The Momentary, the contemporary arts satellite campus of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, is located at 507 SE E St. in Bentonville, Arkansas, just an hour's drive away.
2. Check in on Carthage swimmer Haven Shepherd, who is currently in Tokyo for the 2020 Paralympics, during a watch party at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Woodshed Steak and Burger House, 311 S. Main St. in Carthage. Shepherd is expected to swim in the preliminary rounds for the 200-meter individual medley. The watch party is sponsored by Vision Carthage.
3. Film and music fans won't want to miss "No Ordinary Man: The Billy Tipton Documentary," which premieres Friday and will be screened at various times this weekend at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway in Joplin. American jazz musician Billy Tipton had a reputable touring and recording career in the mid-20th century, but after his death in the '80s, it was revealed that he was assigned female at birth. The documentary collaborates with trans artists to tell Tipton's story in an accurate and meaningful way. Space in the theater is limited to 30 guests.
4. You don't need to travel all the way to the Chattahoochee to see country music star Alan Jackson, who will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at JQH Arena, on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield. Tickets start at $37 and are available for purchase at jqharena.missouristate.edu.
5. If you're not dissuaded by the heat, head out for a hike at Wildcat Park. Stop by the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive, to view the native plant landscaping and exhibits. Or you can check out a backpack filled with binoculars, field guides and other educational items to enhance your hike on the trail. Don't wait too long — although the trails remain open daily, the center is closed Sundays and Mondays.
