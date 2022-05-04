1. George Washington Carver National Monument near Diamond will celebrate Astronomy Day from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Drop in any time during this free come-and-go event to learn about and view our nearest star, the sun, and discover more about the biggest telescopes in the world. Activities include a solar party with telescope operators from Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, featuring white/yellow light and hydrogen alpha filters, and a hands‐on solar table that includes a galaxy model.
2. The Joplin Memorial Run takes place on Saturday morning at Cunningham Park. Your last chance to register will be in person at the packet pickup event from 12:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, also at Cunningham Park. Available races are a half-marathon, 13.1-mile relay, 10K, 5K and kids' run.
3. Prairie State Park will host a guided bison saunter at 10 a.m. Saturday, starting at the Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center. Visitors should be prepared for at least a 2-mile saunter over uneven terrain. Bring water and snacks; wear sturdy footwear. Registration is required, and there is a limit of 25 participants. Call 417-843-6711 to register.
4. Take a trip to the Truman Presidential Library and Museum in Independence in honor of President Harry S. Truman's birthday Sunday. That's also the day the museum will resume full daily operations; it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Purchase museum tickets at the door or in advance at trumanlibrary.gov.
5. Fancy a visit to Oklahoma? The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will perform its final concert of the season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. The program, titled “Mercurial,” features Franz Liszt’s "Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2," Aaron Copland’s "Appalachian Spring" and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4. Tickets start at $20 and are available at tulsasymphony.org or by calling 918-584-3645.
