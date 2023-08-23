1. The Non-Permitted Project will host a back-to-school bash from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. The event includes live music, local art, raffles, vendors and more. Proceeds will go to FosterAdopt Connect and the ROCC. All ages are welcome. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door. Purchase tickets in advance at the-non-permitted-project.square.site/s/order.
2. George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will hold Storytelling Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Visitors will hear stories about special places and spaces. Admission is free and open to the public. Details: 417-325-4151.
3. If you can't make it to Carver National Monument on Saturday, head over there at 1 p.m. Sunday to learn about the Carver Family Cemetery. A park ranger will help visitors explore the history of the people buried there. Admission is free and open to the public. Details: 417-325-4151.
4. Ann Leach will host a slow-stitching open studio from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cornell Complex. Bring a project in progress or start a new one. The cost is $15. Go to spivaarts.org for registration or to view a supply list. Details: 417-623-0183.
5. If none of those appeal to you, perhaps you can hold out until Monday for Pickle in Pitt, a fundraising event in Pittsburg, Kansas, with pro pickleball players Julie, JW and Jorja Johnson and their coach, Jack Johnson. "Play with the Pros" games will be from 8:45 to 11 a.m. at the Four Oaks Sports Complex in Lincoln Park. Six 15-minute games will be auctioned off, with the starting bid at $25. A pickleball clinic will be held during the same time, with three 30-minute clinics for beginner, intermediate and advanced players. The clinic is $30 per person. Proceeds from the morning events will go toward maintenance of pickleball courts and new pickleball programs in Pittsburg. A celebration of the Johnson family, who are Pittsburg natives, will continue from 1 to 3 p.m. at Pittsburg State University's Weede Gymnasium and will include an exhibition match and autographs with pro players. Admission is free and open to the public. Details: www.pittks.org/pickleball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.