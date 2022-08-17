1. Learn about how to catch catfish by alternative methods during a free Missouri Department of Conservation two-day program, open to individuals 11 and older, at Table Rock Lake's Old Highway 86 Campground in Blue Eye. The first session will be from 3:30 p.m. to dusk Friday; the second session will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Participants are encouraged to attend both sessions and to bring their own snacks, water and fish cleaning supplies. All participants must possess a valid Missouri fishing permit, unless exempt. Register at mdc.mo.gov.
2. For more fishing adventures, young anglers can fish for free at Kids Free Fishing Day, to be held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Roaring River State Park in Cassville. One area of the park will be designated as a fishing area for kids 15 and younger. Pick up free trout tags at the Roaring River hatchery anytime Friday or Saturday. There will be a limited number of poles and bait available, but anglers are encouraged to bring their own fishing gear. Parents are welcome to assist kids, but adults are not allowed to fish by themselves.
3. The Carthage Council on the Arts will present The Flyin' Buzzards, a local bluegrass band, in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Central Park, 714 S. Garrison Ave. Attendees should bring lawn chairs. Admission is free and open to the public.
4. The Wildcat Glades Friends Group will offer family crafts from 10 a.m. to noon at its education cottage, 301 Riviera Drive. All supplies will be provided. Admission is free and open to the public.
5. Spend Saturday evening at the Great Balloon Glow in Kansas City, during which rows of tethered hot air balloons will fire up their burners to create a magnificent, colorful display. Beginning at 5 p.m., the public is invited to gather on the grounds of the National World War I Museum and Memorial to listen to live music, go on a tethered balloon ride and visit 20 local food trucks. The Great Balloon Glow, in partnership with Cumulus Radio, will begin around 8:30 p.m. and last for more than an hour. Admission is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.