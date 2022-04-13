1. In celebration of National Poetry Month, the Joplin Public Library and Post Art Library will host a poetry hunt on Saturday. Visit the library, 1901 E. 20th St., during its regular business hours to find one of 100 poems hidden throughout the building, and post a photo of yourself with the poem on social media with #JPLPoetryHunt2022.
2. George Washington Carver National Monument near Diamond will hold Park Rx Day on Saturday to encourage people to get outside and get moving. A ranger will lead a 3/4-mile walk on the Carver Trail at 10 a.m., followed by yoga at 11 a.m. A tai chi session for beginners will start at noon. All activities are free; no registration is required.
3. PhotoSpiva 2022 continues at Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. Third St. This exhibit holds photographic excellence from artists across the country, with images selected by jurors Erin and Eric Dodson. Admission is free and open to the public; donations are accepted.
4. The Pittsburg (Kansas) Farmers Market will open for the season this weekend. Check out a variety of vendors from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the market pavilion, 119 E. 11th St.
5. Joplin Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St., will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday during regular market hours, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children and adults alike can visit the market halls and gardens to hunt for eggs containing candy, stickers, coupons and other goodies. A few rare golden eggs will contain $5 tokens that can be used at any market vendor's booth. Eggs will be restocked in the afternoon. Participation is free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.