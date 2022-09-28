1. The Joplin History & Mineral Museum, 504 S. Schifferdecker Ave., will host its 24th annual Gem and Mineral Expo from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Those who attend may peruse bead jewelry, learn to identify local minerals, participate in rock swaps, shop for gems, watch demonstrations and win door prizes. The event is presented by Tri-State Gem & Mineral Society and the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department. Admission is free and open to the public.
2. If stamps are more your thing, check out the annual Joplin Stamp Club Show and Bourse from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Granny Shaffer's, 2728 N. Range Line Road. Bring your stamp or postcard collection to the show; buy, sell, trade or visit with dealers from across the region. Admission is free and open to the public.
3. One more options for collectors of all kinds is the Joplin Collectors' Expo, to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Joplin's Cecil Floyd Elementary School, 2201 W. 24th St. There will be a cosplay contest, a "Super Smash Brothers" tournament and vendors with sports cards, toys, Funko Pops, comic books, games and memorabilia. Admission is $5 for adults; children 17 and younger are admitted free.
4. Celebrate International Observe the Moon Night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. Join a park ranger for an outdoor presentation and explore the moon with interactive activities. Admission is free and open to the public.
5. Music lovers should head to Joplin's North Heights neighborhood on Saturday for Porchfest, a grassroots, family-friendly music festival. Dozens of local musicians and bands will perform throughout the neighborhood from noon to 7 p.m. There will be food trucks as well as arts and crafts booths. Admission is free and open to the public.
