1. Vienna Boys Choir concert, 7 p.m. Friday, Central Christian Center, 410 S. Virginia Ave. Presented by Pro Musica Joplin, this world-renowned boys choir makes a long-awaited return to Joplin with an uplifting program. Tickets: $15. Details: 417-625-1822.
2. Swing dance lessons with Vintage Swing Movement, 7 p.m. Friday, Just a Taste Webb City, 105 S. Main St. After you learn some steps, you can dance the night away to the music of Jump Company starting at 8 p.m. The event is limited to the first 100 people. Tickets: $8, $5 for students. Details: 417-673-9463.
3. National Bison Day bison hikes, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Prairie State Park, Mindenmines. Hikers should be prepared for at least a 2-mile hike over uneven terrain. Registration for this event is required, and there is a limit of 25 participants per saunter. Details: 417-843-6711.
4. Ribbon-cutting for Lime Kiln Park, noon Saturday, 11723 Lime Kiln Drive in Neosho. The completion of a large engineering project has turned a drowning hazard into an environmental benefit. The city of Neosho will celebrate with the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce and other local groups to celebrate the reopening and to highlight the planting of more than 1,700 trees nearby. Details: 417-451-1925.
5. MSSU Honor Band concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, Bud Walton Black Box Theatre, MSSU campus. The band will present an evening of compelling music. Details: 417-625-9815.
