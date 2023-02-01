1. Take a hike Saturday to hear — and possibly see — short-eared owls, which are winter visitors to grassland areas in southern Missouri. The free program from the Missouri Department of Conservation, open to all ages, will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Shawnee Trail Conservation Area in Barton County. The name of the short-eared owl comes from the small feather tufts on top of its head, though its ears are located within its facial disc. Admission is free and open to the public; registration is required at mdc.mo.gov.
2. Kick off Black History Month with a presentation on African American trailblazers, to be offered at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. Explore the contributions made by Black trailblazers and learn about their pioneering achievements. Admission is free and open to the public.
3. The Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St., will host its Saturday STEM Club for children ages 5-12 from 1 to 2 p.m. Explore high- and low-tech STEAM activities in this hands-on, child-led program. Admission is free and open to the public.
4. Make Valentine's Day suncatchers with artist Jane McCaulley during a workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Spiva Center for the Arts inside the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. The cost is $35; all materials are provided. The class is geared toward individuals 10 and older. Register at spivaarts.org.
5. Get started on your Valentine's Day gifts this weekend by sponsoring a cat or dog for adoption at a local animal shelter. If you can't adopt or foster a pet yourself, then sponsoring one in your significant other's name is a great way to both honor your valentine and ensure that a homeless animal finds a forever family.
