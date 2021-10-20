1. Want to take an international trip without leaving the comfort of your community? Check out Missouri Southern State University's Japan Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. As part of the themed semester, this event will feature a variety of interactive arts, games and cultural activities all about Japan. Highlights include a tea ceremony, a samurai sword demonstration, a kimono fashion show and a taiko drum performance. Admission is free and open to the public. Check out the full schedule at mssu.edu/japan-day.
2. Local history experts will lead walking tours of Peace Church Cemetery at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, highlighting burial sites of veterans from the Civil War, the Battle of Carthage and conflicts through the Korean War. Information also will be given on pioneer and area history. The tour lasts about an hour; wear sturdy shoes. The cost is a recommended $12 donation to benefit cemetery maintenance. The cemetery is located on the east side of Peace Church Road, halfway between Zora Street and Fountain Road.
3. The annual British Flyers remembrance ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the grounds of the GAR Cemetery in Miami, Oklahoma. The ceremony honors the Royal Air Force cadets who lost their lives while training in Miami during World War II. Participants will include Rob Jemmett, with Tinker Air Force Base; Derek Ferrell, with the Royal British Legion; and Roger Meyer, with Bugles Across America.
4. A "Ghostly Glades: Down the Yellow Brick Road" event will be offered for all ages from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Wildcat Glades. Join in a guided night hike and learn about the amazing things that can be found in Missouri nature. Hikes will leave every 15 minutes and will conclude with snacks and crafts. Admission is free; register by emailing lauren@wildcatglades.org or going to the Wildcat Glades Facebook page.
5. For some spooky fun, head for the "Ghosts of Grove" tours Friday or Saturday in Grove, Oklahoma. Guests will gather at the Grove Community Center for a 45-minute bus tour through local sites to learn about legends and former residents — some of whom never left, according to lore. Buses will depart hourly beginning at 5 p.m., with the final tour leaving at 8 p.m. each day. Tickets are $10 apiece and can be purchased at the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce in the Grand Lake Visitors Center. Reservations are recommended by calling 918-786-9079.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.