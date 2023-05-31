1. Joplin NALA Read will host its Joplin history murder mystery dinner and fundraiser beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at Palace Pizza, 1208 S. Main St. The storyline for the murder mystery focuses on the founding of Union City in Southwest Missouri in 1872, with a boomtown that has sprung up around the mining operations along Joplin Creek. Participants are invited to dress in character costumes, semiformal, formal or western attire. Tickets are available by contacting Joplin NALA at 417-782-2646 or online at www.joplinnala.org. Proceeds will help NALA continue its mission to serve adult and family literacy needs in the Joplin region.
2. The Okee Dokee Brothers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. This Grammy Award-winning group put a passion for nature at the heart of their music, combining it with witty lyrics, strong musicianship and a folk style. Tickets are $10-$20 and can be purchased at connect2culture.org or at the Cornell Complex box office, or by calling 417-501-5550.
3. Adults, get your weekend started early at the First Friday Wine Share from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mitzi Starkweather Photography, 212 S. Joplin Ave. This networking event sponsored by the Downtown Joplin Alliance is for individuals 21 and older.
4. Head to Northpark Mall on Saturday for the season opening of Tiny Tigers, a pop-up cat lounge and adoption center operated by the Joplin Humane Society. Look for the storefront near the Dunham’s Sports mall entrance. A $5 donation will allow 30-minute visits with the cats. Regular hours will be from noon to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays through July 9.
5. Have plans for a fun activity with your family, like a Saturday matinee of the latest movie or a putting practice at the nearest golf course? Consider gifting that experience to kids at Children’s Haven, which offers a temporary home for children 17 and younger whose families are experiencing crisis. Gift cards to activities such as the movies, miniature golf and bounce houses are a great way to share the fun this summer. Details: 417-782-4453.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.