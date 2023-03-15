1. “Silent Sky,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday, Bud Walton Black Box Theatre, MSSU campus. Originally scheduled for last week, these shows are make-up dates. The university’s theater department will present the story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt. Tickets : $15, $10 for students, seniors and veterans. Details: 866-818-6778.
2. “The Gods of Comedy,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre, 2466 Old Route 66 Blvd. in Carthage. This is a good weekend for fans of Ken Ludwig comedies — “The Gods of Comedy” pairs a couple of literary professors with Dionysus and the muse Thalia. Dinner is served an hour before showtime. Tickets: $30, discounts available. Details: 417-358-9665.
3. Nature Explorers: Spring Stroll, 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 301 Riviera Drive. While intended for children 7 to 14 years old, this event is also good for families. The weather should be chilly but clear for a guided walk. Registration required. Details: 417-708-7713.
4. Missouri Got Talent, 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Minnie Hackney Community Service Center, 110 S. Main St. This talent show will feature a little bit of everything, with prizes up for grabs. Details: 417-499-1525.
5. Two-day Pop-up Board Game Cafe, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Joplin Greenhouse, 2820 E. 32nd St. Usually the gang at Cardboard Cafe keeps these sessions to one day, so double your fun playing a few of more than 300 available board games. Cost: $5. Details: cardboardcafejoplin@gmail.com.
