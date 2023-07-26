1. Heartland Opera Theatre will present “She Loves Me” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bud Walton Black Box Theatre at Missouri Southern State University. The show follows Georg and Amalia, who are constantly at odds with one another at work but unknowingly become each other’s secret pen pal. Admission is free and open to the public; donations will be accepted.
2. “The Pocket Guide to Desert Survival” will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine St. in Pittsburg, Kansas. This original play by Olive Sullivan follows Thea, a cancer patient who finds herself lost in a mythical desert. It will be performed by members of the Midwest Regional Ballet. Tickets can be purchased at memorialauditorium.org; a portion of proceeds will go toward cancer research.
3. It’s the final weekend to view “Reflections of Hunger: Disordered Eating and Body Image Through Their Eyes” at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St. This exhibit is an art showcase featuring the wisdom and experiences of people in the community who live with eating disorders. It is sponsored by Ozark Center, the Joplin Public Library and the Post Art Library. Admission is free and open to the public.
4. The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 Riviera Drive, will host Nature Board Game Day from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday. If you love nature and board games, why not combine the two? There will be a variety of games for all skill levels and ages. Admission is free and open to the public.
5. The Joplin Public Library will host its monthly book swap from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Chaos Brewing, 112 S. Main St. Admission is free and open to the public for individuals 18 and older.
