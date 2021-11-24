1. After Thanksgiving is a good time to celebrate the birthday of a guitar legend. A Jimi Hendrix birthday celebration will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Coda Concert House. Blues guitarist Chris Duarte will perform some of Hendrix's most legendary songs in these special house concerts. Tickets: $25. Reservations: info@codaconcerthouse.com.
2. You probably need a few laughs after Thanksgiving dinner, Black Friday shopping and other holiday kickoffs. Comedian Derek Luna will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 Langston Hughes-Broadway. Luna features a blend of comedy and music. Tickets: $10. Details: 417-825-5161.
3. Walk off some of those Thanksgiving calories with your favorite furry friend. George Washington Carver National Monument's BARK Ranger program will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday. Dogs are welcome at the park’s trails, and there are many fun activities you and your dog can do. Details: 417-325-4151.
4. Help a downtown business celebrate a birthday. Urban Art Gallery, owned by photographer and arts supporter Linda Teeter, will hold its sixth anniversary celebration from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the gallery, located at 511 S. Main St. Teeter's event will feature meet and greet opportunities with gallery artists, refreshments and more. Details: 417-438-5931.
5. Sheldon Cooper would love this: A model train show and swap meet will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Joplin History & Mineral Museum, located at 504 S. Schifferdecker Ave. Whether you enjoy the amazing displays or find pieces for your own train collection at the vendor tables, you'll be on the right track here. Admission: $4. Details: 417-673-4888.
