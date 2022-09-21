1. Fall is a great time for planting, so check out the native plant sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way. You can also attend a 15-minute gardening demonstration about the best plants for pollinators (10:30 a.m.), which plants will add color to your yard (11:30 a.m.) and how to collect and distribute seeds (12:30 p.m.). Admission is free and open to the public.
2. Celebrate National Public Lands Day on Saturday by volunteering at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. This volunteer-led workday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is vital to the maintenance and upkeep of the park. Admission is free and open to the public.
3. Bring your gently used, clean books with you to the Joplin Public Library’s monthly book swap, scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave. Share your favorite books, receive new reading recommendations and enjoy food and drink available for purchase. Admission is free and open to the public.
4. The Steel Thunder Car Show & Music Fest will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Ewert Park in Joplin. The event, presented by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5293, aims to celebrate area veterans, active military members and first responders. Attendees can see modern, vintage and classic cars, trucks and motorcycles, and they can enjoy music from Lonnie Hulette, Puzzle Pieces, Zane Grimes, Wilkie Jay and Kenny Sweet & Co. All funds raised will help serve veterans in the Joplin community.
5. The 25th annual Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Center Creek Park in Carl Junction. Enjoy live music, bounce houses, a petting zoo, food trucks, exhibits, arts and crafts, workshops, a beer garden and more. Admission is free and open to the public; donations will be accepted.
