1. In need of some fresh reading material? The Joplin Public Library will host its monthly book swap from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway.
2. Empire Market in Joplin will hold its annual vendor meeting at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the market, 931 E. Fourth St. It is open to all current vendors and anyone interested in becoming a vendor in 2023. The meeting will include a review of market rules and regulations, training on the token programs, and a question-and-answer session. Snacks will be provided. Details: lindsay@downtownjoplin.com, 417-986-3914.
3. It's Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, so visit with representatives of Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Bearded Lady Roasters, 218 S. Main St. in Joplin. Learn about the Girl Scouts and pick up some of their famous cookies to satisfy your sweet tooth.
4. "Hysterical," a reading with Kimberly Zerkel, will be featured at 5 p.m. Sunday at Bookhouse Cinema. Celebrate Zerkel's latest publication from Pub Hound Press with multiple presenters, light snacks and drinks. Admission is free and open to the public.
5. Head to George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond for a screening of "Underground Railroad: The William Still Story," to be shown at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. This PBS film explores the life of Still, an unheralded hero of the Underground Railroad. His notes provide some of the best evidence of the working of that network to freedom. The film is 60 minutes; admission is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.