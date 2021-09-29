1. The Momentary will present FreshGrass | Bentonville, a two-day, family-friendly festival celebrating roots and bluegrass music in Bentonville, Arkansas. Featured performers are Old Crow Medicine Show, Billy Strings, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and a dozen other musical acts. Local food and retail vendors also will be present. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Friday and at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the final acts taking the stage at 9:30 p.m. each night. Single-day and two-day passes can be purchased at themomentary.org. Walk-up visitors will be accepted while tickets remain, but attendees must be prepared to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
2. Calling all wizards — grab your wand, hop on your broom and join the third annual Wizard Run on Saturday in downtown Joplin. The 1-mile fun run starts at 9:30 a.m., and the 5K starts at 10 a.m. Costumes are encouraged. Drivers should note that Main Street will be closed to traffic. The run will be followed by an artisan market sponsored by the Downtown Joplin Alliance and a mimosa crawl, both in the downtown area.
3. Missouri Southern State University will stage a production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Bud Walton Black Box Theatre. The 1970 musical comedy is about a confirmed bachelor who contemplates his unmarried state over a series of dinners, drinks and even a wedding. Seating will be open to 100 audience members per performance. Tickets are $15 for adults; $10 for senior citizens, members of the military and students; and free for children 12 and younger.
4. An age-old football rivalry returns this weekend when the Missouri Southern Lions play the Pittsburg State Gorillas at 2 p.m. Saturday at Fred G. Hughes Stadium in Joplin. There will be no capacity limits, but social distancing and masks will be encouraged for all unvaccinated fans.
5. Check out this Saturday’s Empire Market in Joplin for a fundraiser to benefit the Meals on Wheels program. Hosted by Area Agency on Aging Region X, the “Sliders & Ciders” fundraiser will help the organization continue to serve meals to homebound residents in Jasper, Newton, Barton and McDonald counties. The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 931 E. Fourth St.
